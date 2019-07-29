Texas Yale Capital Has Lowered Jabil (JBL) Stake; Shorts at Transact Technologies (TACT) Lowered By 6.36%

Transact Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) had a decrease of 6.36% in short interest. TACT’s SI was 10,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.36% from 11,000 shares previously. With 26,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Transact Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s short sellers to cover TACT’s short positions. The SI to Transact Technologies Incorporated’s float is 0.17%. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 5,502 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery Markets at G2E Asia 2018; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-Promoter of India’s AGS Transact Technologies to raise $100 mln in debt – Mint; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s AGS Transact to make third attempt at IPO, aims to raise up to 10 bln rupees – Mint; 15/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – CBIRC APPROVED WILLIS INSURANCE BROKERS TO BE FIRST FULLY LICENSED FOREIGN BROKER TO TRANSACT ALL INSURANCE BUSINESS IN CHINA; 16/04/2018 – Jaffe’s Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18; 16/03/2018 – JULONG CO LTD 300202.SZ SAYS IT WINS BID TO SELL CURRENCY-RELATED EQUIPMENT TO INDIA’S AGS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 24/04/2018 – SPOTON TRANSACT LLC, A PAYMENTS & SOFTWARE COMPANY, ANNOUNCED INITIAL INVESTMENT OF $20 MLN LED BY TWIN BROTHERS AND CO-FOUNDERS, MATT AND ZACH HYMAN; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACT Tech New York City to Feature the Latest Payments Authentication Innovation

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased Jabil Inc (JBL) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as Jabil Inc (JBL)’s stock rose 0.64%. The Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 9.55 million shares with $253.81 million value, down from 9.65M last quarter. Jabil Inc now has $4.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 565,155 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Jabil Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JBL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jabil Inc.’s (NYSE:JBL) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Jabil Inc. (JBL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 14,875 shares to 34,975 valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 1 shares and now owns 23 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was raised too.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.52 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $66,000 activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Loparco Michael J sold $66,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bank & Trust, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,386 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York invested in 0.06% or 40,042 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.02% or 7,594 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 53,892 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 111,424 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 95,595 shares. James has 24,705 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 257,654 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 842 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 33,711 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Utd Automobile Association has 284,269 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $208,100 activity. $60,000 worth of stock was bought by DILLON JOHN on Tuesday, July 23.

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TACT) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TACT) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Twilio Stock Gets a Short-Lived Bump in Advance of Wednesday’s Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. yields slide as investors await Fed decision – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $89.49 million. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate food rotation date and nutritional labels, promotional coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, register journals, and other documents, as well as for printed logging and plotting of oil field and drilling data. It has a 16.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers.