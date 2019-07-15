Texas Yale Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) by $411,700; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Liberty Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $961,346 as Shares Rose

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.57. About 4.94M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 44,371 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 16/04/2018 – NEP Group Acquires NZ Live; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi); 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 29/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon and Ericsson first in the world to introduce cloud-native technology in a live wireless core network environment – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Change In Reporting Structure Reduces Visibility – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Why These Big Names Got Drubbed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.99 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

