Texas Yale Capital Has Lifted Holding in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) as Market Value Rose; As Dtf Tax (DTF) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Karpus Management Has Increased Holding

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 304,978 shares traded or 31.42% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 20/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 7,651 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured (MYI) by 36,562 shares to 4.51M shares, valued at $58.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS) by 228,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,241 shares, and cut its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera accumulated 254,435 shares. 29,151 were reported by City Of London Investment Mngmt Ltd. Morgan Stanley holds 50,716 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 45,249 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 49,916 shares. Bulldog Limited Liability owns 137,755 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 19,236 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 26,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 27,765 shares. Karpus Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.16% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Saba Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 261,792 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs owns 22,139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Weiss Multi owns 15,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 34,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0% or 49,923 shares. 90 are held by Alphaone Invest Ser Llc. Hsbc Hldg Pcl has 6,404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Enterprise Services holds 0% or 337 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon holds 869,553 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 1.94M shares stake. Us Fincl Bank De has 4,000 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 25,560 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Income Llc reported 5.40M shares stake. Blackrock invested in 2.16 million shares or 0% of the stock.

