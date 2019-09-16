Texas Yale Capital Has Increased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake; Qv Investors Has Cut National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 125.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 35,920 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, up from 15,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 14.69 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 69.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 487,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 216,646 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, down from 703,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 2.66 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: "HP CEO Dion Weisler will step down 'due to a family health matter' – CNBC" published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As reported 40,792 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 692,533 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 29,218 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 41,020 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 18,938 shares. The New York-based First Eagle Invest Management Ltd has invested 1.67% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 185,050 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Wisconsin-based Reinhart has invested 1% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Pitcairn owns 23,205 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 450,623 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 256,137 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 63,212 shares.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.72 million for 64.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 157,095 shares to 158,140 shares, valued at $17.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 199,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 821,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Llc invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Skylands Capital Ltd holds 0.03% or 9,350 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 2.50 million shares. Natixis invested 0.45% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 85,572 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Us Bancorp De has 132,029 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Gam Ag accumulated 482,961 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). D E Shaw Inc owns 2.31 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Mngmt Mi reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Causeway Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.3% or 9.24M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited reported 542,131 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.14% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha" on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Earnings Growth Remains Elusive – Yahoo Finance" published on August 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "UPDATE: Barclays Downgrades Halliburton (HAL) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com" on September 16, 2019.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.