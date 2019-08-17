Texas Yale Capital Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $2.65 Million; Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Share Price Declined While International Value Advisers Has Upped Holding by $3.51 Million

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 140.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 23,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.14. About 52,862 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 23,236 shares to 544,542 shares, valued at $70.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘C’ by 2,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,961 shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1,813 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 96,017 shares. Keating Inv Counselors owns 1.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,226 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs owns 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,431 shares. 3,752 were reported by Dearborn Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rdl Inc has invested 1.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iron Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,039 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.86% or 151,802 shares. Freestone Holding Ltd Llc invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,290 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 1.31M shares. Stillwater Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 18,678 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Scott And Selber has invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

