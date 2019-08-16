Texas Yale Capital Has Increased By $343,800 Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 117.39% above currents $14.95 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) rating on Thursday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $3300 target. See Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $32.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: TD Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 9.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Texas Yale Capital Corp acquired 1,800 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 20,334 shares with $3.90M value, up from 18,534 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $72.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $200.49. About 726,882 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Jan Hatzius discusses March jobs report, employment outlook; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Next C.E.O. Must Embrace the Grind: DealBook Briefing; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave the company as soon as year’s end, company co-presidents; 13/05/2018 – Goldman Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal to Fuel Saudi Expansion; 09/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACH’S MICHELE DELLA VIGNA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Big Oil: Take the Gas Risk and Demand Will Follow; 18/05/2018 – Blank-Check Company Backed By Goldman Sachs Files for IPO; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS TESSENDERLO STAKE TO ZERO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Comml Bank owns 1,203 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 133,115 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Company reported 84,506 shares. Valueworks Limited Liability accumulated 38,060 shares. Gideon Advsrs has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation invested in 0.05% or 47,108 shares. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.67% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,683 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc stated it has 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Washington Comml Bank has 32,467 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 1,776 shares. Factory Mutual has 404,900 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Davenport Limited Co holds 0.01% or 2,332 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 60 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited accumulated 150,535 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 26.56% above currents $200.49 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26.

The stock increased 2.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 166,753 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy

