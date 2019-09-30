Texas Yale Capital Has Boosted Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $321,552 as Market Valuation Rose; First National Bank Of Omaha Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Trimmed by $788,785 as Stock Price Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 1,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,346 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $288.11. About 1.64M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 6,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 68,184 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 75,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 1.52M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 25.00 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 10,950 shares to 34,424 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bridges Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,570 shares. 24,112 were reported by Aull And Monroe Mgmt. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 64 shares. Coastline Trust Com reported 29,345 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Company owns 5,521 shares. The Illinois-based Vestor Cap Ltd has invested 0.62% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 45,565 are owned by Beacon Fin Gp. Van Eck Assocs holds 30,784 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 1,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 130,188 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Da Davidson Com holds 0.09% or 40,266 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prns LP accumulated 166,914 shares. Country Club Tru Na owns 2,240 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Co owns 6,838 shares.

