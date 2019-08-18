Texas Yale Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM); Cadence Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 34,204 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.21M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 54.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 65,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The institutional investor held 185,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 119,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $809.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 511,667 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 255,094 shares. 658,022 were reported by Millennium Limited Company. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 35,744 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 18,068 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 8.54 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 12,900 shares. State Street invested in 3.67M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Fincl stated it has 344,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alps Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 21,354 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Cap LP stated it has 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vanda selloff continues, shares down 6% on bearish report – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vanda: A Grower Operating At An Inflection – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,009 shares to 142,410 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 29,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,561 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).