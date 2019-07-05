Texas Yale Capital Boosted Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $450,524 as Share Price Rose; Grs Advisors Lifted Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,204 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 780,055 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 551,839 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares were sold by Armer Douglas N..