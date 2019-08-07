Texas Yale Capital Boosted Corning (GLW) Position By $490,875; Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Shorts Raised By 49.26%

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased Corning Inc (GLW) stake by 74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Texas Yale Capital Corp acquired 14,875 shares as Corning Inc (GLW)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 34,975 shares with $1.16 million value, up from 20,100 last quarter. Corning Inc now has $22.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 4.75 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”

Streamline Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STRM) had an increase of 49.26% in short interest. STRM's SI was 40,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 49.26% from 27,200 shares previously. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) has risen 0.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $26.76 million. It offers computer software solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement solutions, which include Web software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $7.54 million activity. 223,379 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares with value of $7.54 million were sold by WEEKS WENDELL P.