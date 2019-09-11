Texas Yale Capital Boosted Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding By $450,524; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Decreased American Express Co Com (AXP) Holding By $758,749

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased American Express Co Com (AXP) stake by 6.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 6,961 shares as American Express Co Com (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 103,881 shares with $11.35 million value, down from 110,842 last quarter. American Express Co Com now has $100.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $117.77. About 2.06M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 40.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Texas Yale Capital Corp acquired 9,794 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 34,204 shares with $1.60M value, up from 24,410 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $50.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 1.70 million shares traded or 24.67% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 8.92% above currents $52.79 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Aci Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 21,809 shares to 2.47 million valued at $81.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) stake by 17,162 shares and now owns 774,771 shares. Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 16.61% above currents $117.77 stock price. American Express had 16 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, May 3. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14000 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank.