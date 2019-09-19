Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Valuation Rose While Intrust Bank Na Has Trimmed Holding; Telos Capital Management Lowered Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $392,035 as Valuation Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 882,673 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 59.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 7,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 4,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 11,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 758,538 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $341.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,328 shares to 40,238 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,129 are owned by Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Llc. Amica Mutual Insurance stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Kempen Capital Management Nv has 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 94,350 shares. 130,188 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. National Asset Mngmt owns 5,702 shares. Bell Fincl Bank holds 0.41% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 15,990 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv Incorporated stated it has 7,652 shares. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Company owns 11,904 shares. Sit Invest Associate has 0.13% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.56% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt has 2,050 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 160,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 6,769 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 13,975 shares in its portfolio.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,601 shares to 76,324 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 5,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Grp invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 12,811 shares. 61,159 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest L P. Brinker accumulated 0.03% or 16,417 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 519,854 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 29,279 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 16,615 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Sei Invests owns 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 15,465 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 19,800 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.