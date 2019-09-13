Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stock Value Rose While Quantbot Technologies LP Has Cut Stake by $746,399; Rli (RLI) Shareholder Bruce & Co Cut Its Stake by $1.81 Million as Share Price Rose

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Rli (RLI) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 21,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 22,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 44,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Rli for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.83. About 83,810 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 60.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 14,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The hedge fund held 9,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 476,169 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 78,388 shares to 83,316 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 31,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.05% or 5,904 shares in its portfolio. Century holds 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 127,986 shares. Fort LP owns 1,382 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,021 are held by Tower Rech Ltd (Trc). Arrowstreet LP invested in 0.02% or 191,012 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 26,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Macquarie Group holds 665,063 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Polen Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Mcf Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 37,620 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,797 shares. Advisors Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.52% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50M for 46.79 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.