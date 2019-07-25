Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position Has Upped by Ellington Management Group Llc; Spinnaker Trust Has Raised Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Shares Rose

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,926 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 15,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 365,350 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 85.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 582,421 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 1,825 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 616,445 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc New York owns 4,742 shares. World Asset reported 11,311 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cap Impact Advisors Limited Co has 6,652 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania reported 9,975 shares. 62,040 are owned by Marlowe Prtn L P. New York-based International has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Colonial Tru stated it has 10,678 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invests owns 4,240 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 37,955 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 11,822 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 863 shares. Arrow stated it has 0.36% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Stockâ€™s Highs Are Coming – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Constellation Brands Earnings: STZ Stock Shines on Strong Q1 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons Lintonâ€™s Firing was Good News for Canopy Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Opinion: The Real Reason Canopy Growth’s Co-CEO Bruce Linton Was Fired – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core 1 (ISTB) by 14,345 shares to 4,976 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 19,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,530 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Msci Consumer Staples (FSTA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Ltd Com owns 719,589 shares. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor has 0.03% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 53,622 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 9,266 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors holds 43,803 shares. Rech Glob Investors reported 4.29 million shares. Hwg LP accumulated 32 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 86,788 shares. Mufg Americas holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.07% or 502,175 shares in its portfolio. Atria Limited owns 16,155 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Btim has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 16,864 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.78% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 195,204 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Nj has invested 0.52% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Diebold Nixdorf, Mallinckrodt, and Texas Roadhouse Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting TXRH Put And Call Options For December 20th – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into On Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:TXRH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 24, 2019.