Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Market Value Rose While Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Bank Of The West Has Decreased Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $505,876; Share Value Rose

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,677 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 14,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $227.92. About 1.62 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 41.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 67,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 96,981 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 164,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 612,661 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $403.90 million for 18.93 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70M for 28.12 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.