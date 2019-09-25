Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Market Valuation Rose While Intrust Bank Na Trimmed Its Position by $371,742; Crestwood Advisors Holds Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 62.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 136,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.47M, up from 218,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 4.23M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 59.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 7,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 4,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 11,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 554,697 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 85,418 shares to 5,812 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 43,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,857 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Company reported 10,098 shares stake. Stonehearth Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,825 shares. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 224,689 shares. Dakota Wealth has 21,478 shares. 204,121 are owned by Palladium Ptnrs Lc. S&Co Incorporated accumulated 206,754 shares or 3.16% of the stock. Gyroscope Cap Management Group Inc accumulated 2,913 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Barrett Asset Limited Com reported 2.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,485 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 1.24% or 161,872 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Trust owns 39,477 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Cap has 162,066 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 48,265 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt accumulated 1.72% or 121,575 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 7.59% or 662,418 shares.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70M for 27.76 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 5,733 shares to 10,066 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).