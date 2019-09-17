Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Holder Mackay Shields Decreased Position by $5.65 Million; Dsp Group (DSPG) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (DSPG) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 76,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 375,662 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40 million, down from 452,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.08M market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 136,126 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 07/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Partners with Grapeshot, Becomes First Video DSP to Mandate Only Brand Safe Supply is Served for Advertisers; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – DSP GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 4, BOARD AMENDED AND RESTATED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ DSP Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSPG); 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 21/05/2018 – DSP Group to Participate at the 46th Annual Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 93.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 106,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 7,315 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $393,000, down from 114,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 560,870 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,021 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 117,640 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability reported 53,008 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 173,218 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 19,633 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). The Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moreover, Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 935 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 9,128 shares or 0.05% of the stock. M&T National Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Legal & General Gru Public owns 117,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Charles Schwab Inv owns 684,944 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). First Midwest Bankshares Division holds 0.05% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 5,904 shares.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse -8% as labor costs pinch – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comparable sales strong at Texas Roadhouse – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Texas Roadhouse’s (NASDAQ:TXRH) 147% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 24,386 shares to 203,872 shares, valued at $27.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 10,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 28.84 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaia Inc. by 393,206 shares to 716,180 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zafgen Inc. by 454,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Primo Water Corp. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

More notable recent DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DSP Group Announces Appointment of IoT Expert Bill Scheffler as Vice President of Business Development – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is DSP Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DSPG) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $1.60M for 53.14 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.57, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold DSPG shares while 20 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 16.33 million shares or 4.57% more from 15.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Ameritas Prns Inc accumulated 1,922 shares. Perritt Cap Management holds 1.11% or 209,889 shares. 85,879 are held by Invesco. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 40,100 shares. Northern stated it has 89,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 1,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Mason Street Advsr Lc accumulated 6,596 shares or 0% of the stock. Gp accumulated 16,102 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Parkside Finance Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 7 shares.