Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Holder Congress Asset Management Company Has Cut Its Holding; Greenwood Gearhart Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered by $2.38 Million as Shares Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 24,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 724,256 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70M for 27.77 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 58,778 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership holds 244,677 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 14,580 are held by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Moreover, Ghp Investment Advisors has 0.35% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 121,405 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Adirondack Trust holds 0% or 30 shares. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 0.03% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 49,798 shares. 25,000 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. 63,746 were accumulated by First Trust Advsr Lp. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.03 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

