Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Lowered Its Holding; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder Joho Capital Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 7,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 45,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 53,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 364,571 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 12,362 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $197.78. About 880,371 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Texas Roadhouse Gets Burned – Motley Fool” published on October 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Roadhouse Exits the First Half of 2019 in Growth Mode – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70M for 28.13 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) by 17,964 shares to 178,759 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 487,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp stated it has 21,275 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Service reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Guggenheim Capital Ltd accumulated 4,092 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Coldstream Cap Mgmt owns 4,047 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt invested in 174,666 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Psagot Inv House invested in 1,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability reported 45,000 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 118,716 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 12,811 shares. Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.08% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 49,616 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 4,276 shares.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Estee Lauder Shares Surged Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $570.87 million for 30.90 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.