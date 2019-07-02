Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse Inc. 59 1.51 N/A 2.14 25.17 Wingstop Inc. 74 16.63 N/A 0.75 104.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wingstop Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Texas Roadhouse Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Wingstop Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 10.2% Wingstop Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wingstop Inc. has beta of 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Texas Roadhouse Inc. Its rival Wingstop Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Wingstop Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Texas Roadhouse Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Texas Roadhouse Inc. and Wingstop Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0 5 3 2.38 Wingstop Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.28% and an $66.56 average target price. Wingstop Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.71 average target price and a -10.76% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Texas Roadhouse Inc. seems more appealing than Wingstop Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wingstop Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Competitively, 0.6% are Wingstop Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Roadhouse Inc. -1.1% -11.99% -16.7% -17.43% -9.58% -9.85% Wingstop Inc. -0.86% 2.02% 14.73% 22.05% 61.2% 22.09%

For the past year Texas Roadhouse Inc. had bearish trend while Wingstop Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Wingstop Inc. beats Texas Roadhouse Inc.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.