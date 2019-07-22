Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Since Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse Inc. 59 1.54 N/A 2.14 25.17 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 22 0.95 N/A 0.33 67.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Texas Roadhouse Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Texas Roadhouse Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Texas Roadhouse Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 10.2% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has a 0.28 beta which is 72.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Texas Roadhouse Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0 5 2 2.29 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a 21.93% upside potential and an average target price of $65.88. Competitively the consensus target price of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is $23, which is potential -0.56% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Texas Roadhouse Inc. looks more robust than Chuy’s Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.8% of Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Roadhouse Inc. -1.1% -11.99% -16.7% -17.43% -9.58% -9.85% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. -4.18% 6.8% -3.38% 7.59% -21.78% 23.9%

For the past year Texas Roadhouse Inc. has -9.85% weaker performance while Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has 23.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.