Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse Inc. 58 1.58 N/A 2.14 25.83 The Wendy’s Company 18 3.23 N/A 1.96 9.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Texas Roadhouse Inc. and The Wendy’s Company. The Wendy’s Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Texas Roadhouse Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Texas Roadhouse Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Wendy’s Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 10.2% The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4%

Risk and Volatility

Texas Roadhouse Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.6. Competitively, The Wendy’s Company is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Wendy’s Company are 2.1 and 2 respectively. The Wendy’s Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Texas Roadhouse Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Texas Roadhouse Inc. and The Wendy’s Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0 5 2 2.29 The Wendy’s Company 1 5 6 2.50

Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s average price target is $64.88, while its potential upside is 14.02%. Meanwhile, The Wendy’s Company’s average price target is $19.38, while its potential upside is 7.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that Texas Roadhouse Inc. looks more robust than The Wendy’s Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.8% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares and 80.2% of The Wendy’s Company shares. 5.7% are Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The Wendy’s Company has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Roadhouse Inc. 1.81% 3.95% 5.44% -10.53% -16.43% -7.49% The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53%

For the past year Texas Roadhouse Inc. had bearish trend while The Wendy’s Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse Inc. beats The Wendy’s Company on 7 of the 12 factors.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.