Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) Comparing side by side

Since Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse Inc. 56 1.46 N/A 2.14 25.83 Biglari Holdings Inc. 597 0.44 N/A 89.51 5.11

Demonstrates Texas Roadhouse Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Biglari Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Texas Roadhouse Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Biglari Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 10.2% Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Texas Roadhouse Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a 18.56% upside potential and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Texas Roadhouse Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 0%. About 5.7% of Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Roadhouse Inc. 1.81% 3.95% 5.44% -10.53% -16.43% -7.49% Biglari Holdings Inc. -7.77% -13.86% -37.99% -25.08% -53.07% -22.24%

For the past year Texas Roadhouse Inc. was less bearish than Biglari Holdings Inc.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse Inc. beats Biglari Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.