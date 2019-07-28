Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; Barrick Gold (bc (GOLD) Sellers Decreased By 2.8% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.61% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. TXRH’s profit would be $45.25M giving it 22.18 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 1.30 million shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M

Barrick Gold Corporation (bc (NYSE:GOLD) had a decrease of 2.8% in short interest. GOLD’s SI was 18.90 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.8% from 19.44 million shares previously. With 13.57M avg volume, 1 days are for Barrick Gold Corporation (bc (NYSE:GOLD)’s short sellers to cover GOLD’s short positions. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 11.26 million shares traded. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has declined 7.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLD News: 10/05/2018 – Randgold Resources 1Q Pretax Profit Drops 27%; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: RANDGOLD TO CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT W/DRC GOVT NEXT WEEK; 15/03/2018 – Randgold Resources: Miners Expect Process to Start Soon; 28/04/2018 – RANDGOLD’S TONGON TO CLAW BACK LOST PRODUCTION; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 10/05/2018 – RandGold Resources 1Q Pretax Pft $87.3M; 08/03/2018 – RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION SEES FY LOSS/SHR 8.6C-11C VS 12.12C LOSS; 15/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L – COMPANIES SAID EXPECTED NEGOTIATION PROCESS WILL START SOON; 03/05/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – LOULO-GOUNKOTO GOLD MINING COMPLEX IN MALI IS STILL EXPANDING; 15/03/2018 – Randgold Resources’ Kibali Mine Resigned from Congolese Chamber of Commerce

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. The company has market cap of $29.94 billion. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1995 and is based in St.

Among 6 analysts covering Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Roadhouse had 19 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, February 20. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of TXRH in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Stephens upgraded the shares of TXRH in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Texas Roadhouse, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 149,371 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Chatham Capital Group holds 24,806 shares. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated invested in 3,835 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 72,416 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru owns 4,638 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 53,635 shares. 16,990 are owned by Paloma Prtn Mgmt Commerce. Hodges Mngmt has invested 0.69% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 78,672 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Com holds 0% or 450 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 0.01% or 4,110 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,901 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 32,102 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.14M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity. ZARLEY JAMES R also bought $992,439 worth of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates full-service casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. The firm operates and franchises its restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse name. It has a 26.11 P/E ratio. It also operates sports restaurants under the Bubba??s 33 name.

