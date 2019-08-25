Texas Permanent School Fund Upped Holding in Centene Del (CNC) as Stock Rose; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Trimmed United Rentals (URI) Holding by $1.24 Million; Shares Declined

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 1.44M shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 94.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 39,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 80,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 41,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Edgemoor Advisors reported 1.77% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Dallas has 0.32% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,875 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt reported 13,297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greatmark Invest Prtn invested in 2,250 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd reported 23,709 shares stake. Matarin Mgmt Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,287 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 2,405 shares. Korea reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Blair William & Il invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Logan Mgmt owns 48,297 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 127,635 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,100 shares. Boston Partners invested in 0% or 15,195 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91 million for 4.57 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,247 shares to 91,023 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 19,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,332 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.