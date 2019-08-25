Texas Permanent School Fund Raised Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holding; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Decreased Holding

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 13,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 12,878 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $853,000, down from 26,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24M shares traded or 28.12% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 37,409 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 34,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 304,820 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ca has 60,269 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 39,600 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Guardian Trust Co holds 0.31% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 356,365 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate owns 10,357 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 3,144 are owned by Lincoln National. First Fincl In has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stack Financial Mgmt invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amer Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.26% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 41,004 were reported by Violich Capital. 9,082 are owned by Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Business Fin has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Jnba Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 600 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Corp has 0.12% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 109,206 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $437,790 worth of stock was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of stock.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,800 shares to 14,421 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 4,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,433 shares to 135,400 shares, valued at $15.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,304 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).