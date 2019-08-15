Texas Permanent School Fund Raised Dominion Energy (D) Position by $1.78 Million; Wellington Shields & Company Has Increased Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Market Valuation Declined

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 10.36M shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 23,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 155,501 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 132,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 7.02M shares traded or 71.31% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 14,683 shares to 369,644 shares, valued at $45.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 12,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,299 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors In L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter’s PrisMax OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 23,963 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 48,513 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking invested in 827,452 shares. 12,789 were accumulated by Smithfield Co. Private Wealth Ptnrs Llc has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,698 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 77,728 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.14% or 153,482 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,225 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt reported 2,772 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 25,515 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,800 shares. Automobile Association owns 976,084 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Strategic Ltd Co reported 6,319 shares. 93,373 were reported by Bp Public Limited.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares to 47,831 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 22,385 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 86,854 shares. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Williams Jones And Associate Limited holds 0.02% or 13,272 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na invested in 0.14% or 36,789 shares. The New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Uss Invest Management Limited holds 0.03% or 45,827 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv, Alabama-based fund reported 12,750 shares. Bluecrest stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Monetta Ser Incorporated invested 0.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Synovus Fincl Corp reported 185,044 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York, New York-based fund reported 3,713 shares. Boston Advsr owns 147,594 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).