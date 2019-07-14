Texas Permanent School Fund Position in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Boosted by $471,367; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holding Upped by Guardian Capital Advisors Lp

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,668 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.38 million, up from 450,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.04. About 554,632 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 05/03/2018 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 18/03/2018 – AUTOCANADA INC ACQ.TO : RBC RAISES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 12/03/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 28/03/2018 – RBC May Join Other Canadian Banks Backing Marijuana Businesses; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 4,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 60,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 425,509 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 18,562 shares to 4,938 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 37,445 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3,797 were accumulated by Telos Capital Mgmt Inc. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc reported 1,980 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership accumulated 8,412 shares. City Company holds 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 500 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Federated Pa invested in 35,570 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 69,389 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0.03% or 91,218 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 0.1% or 18,636 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.37% or 241,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested in 186,227 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

