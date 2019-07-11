Texas Permanent School Fund Lowered Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Rose, Perceptive Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $14.56 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 426.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 234,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 289,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $90.92. About 330,017 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 3,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 78,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.1. About 918,774 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider CLARK FRANK M sold $31,463. POPE JOHN C also sold $31,698 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Cap Ltd accumulated 21,694 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 58,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.14% or 96,542 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Parthenon Ltd has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cap Fund Management Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 12,910 shares. 2.12M are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. 2,748 were accumulated by South State Corporation. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 40,471 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bp Pcl has 0.22% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 55,000 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 36,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). L And S Advsrs accumulated 1.01% or 72,022 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.06% or 12,999 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.13% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 75,849 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $461.80M for 27.11 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 5,432 shares to 21,261 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 39,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.