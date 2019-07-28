Texas Permanent School Fund Lowered Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $1.81 Million as Stock Price Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Atria Investments Has Upped Its Position

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 834.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 13,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,731 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 1,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15M shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 14,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,644 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.53 million, down from 384,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – GuruFocus.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) CEO Seifi Ghasemi on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 70,031 shares to 4,471 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,895 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Il owns 9,810 shares. Choate Investment has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). New York-based Cohen & Steers has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amica Retiree reported 1,563 shares. Colony Ltd Liability reported 2,240 shares stake. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 19,600 are owned by Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Twin Capital holds 18,420 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited has 13,897 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wendell David Assoc owns 17,607 shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,999 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 3,415 shares. Moller Financial Services holds 0.17% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,050 shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 4,667 shares to 65,613 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 25,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.97 million shares. Reaves W H reported 188,741 shares. Ledyard State Bank holds 0.29% or 18,095 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 1.6% stake. Cap Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Horrell Mgmt owns 28 shares. Garde owns 3,112 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartford Invest Mgmt invested 0.96% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 5,819 are owned by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc holds 1,246 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 1.88% or 46,786 shares. Blair William Il holds 498,993 shares. Mariner Ltd Co invested in 416,590 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Palladium Prns Ltd accumulated 176,158 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.