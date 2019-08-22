Texas Permanent School Fund Lowered Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding By $397,290; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lifted Regency Centers (REG) Position By $4.05 Million

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 3.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 697 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Texas Permanent School Fund holds 22,273 shares with $12.71M value, down from 22,970 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $57.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $501.28. About 372,751 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Regency Centers Corp (REG) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 60,460 shares as Regency Centers Corp (REG)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 935,565 shares with $63.14M value, up from 875,105 last quarter. Regency Centers Corp now has $10.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 500,229 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C

Among 3 analysts covering Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regency Centers has $72 highest and $6700 lowest target. $70.33’s average target is 7.60% above currents $65.36 stock price. Regency Centers had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital to “Sector Outperform” on Friday, August 16. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga" on July 31, 2019

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 53.10 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 20.29% above currents $501.28 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $610 target. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 1 report.