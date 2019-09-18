Texas Permanent School Fund Lifted Mercury Sys (MRCY) Holding By $326,270; Tiger Eye Capital Has Raised By $10.47 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Texas Permanent School Fund increased Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) stake by 14.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired 4,661 shares as Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY)’s stock rose 9.92%. The Texas Permanent School Fund holds 37,564 shares with $2.64M value, up from 32,903 last quarter. Mercury Sys Inc now has $4.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 67,370 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 06/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 20 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSEC; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 17/04/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 27th Straight Gain; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.39, REV VIEW $484.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 60.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc acquired 5,529 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 14,632 shares with $27.71 million value, up from 9,103 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $896.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.72. About 570,389 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 2,930 shares to 270,342 valued at $35.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 6,067 shares and now owns 512,028 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mgmt Associate has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Ajo Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 27,883 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 66,581 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 1.29% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 463,440 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,181 shares in its portfolio. Amer Gru invested in 0.01% or 40,243 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 61,872 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 5,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bbt Capital Limited Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 2,955 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 33,660 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 16,682 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In, a Indiana-based fund reported 6,157 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 31,326 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fin Ser has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Service Automobile Association owns 459,868 shares. Peoples Fincl invested in 1,515 shares. Bokf Na invested in 24,051 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 5,000 shares. Cls Ltd Company reported 148 shares stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Com holds 177 shares. Glaxis Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 15.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,000 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 1.4% or 87,649 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1,287 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 1.85% stake. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 142,700 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,439 shares. Washington Tru Co has 2.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 3.31% or 805,718 shares.

