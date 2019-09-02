Texas Permanent School Fund Lifted Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding; ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Had 5 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $275.33’s average target is 5.15% above currents $261.84 stock price. ServiceNow had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Deutsche Bank maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. See ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $290.0000 New Target: $320.0000 Upgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $285.0000 300.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $285.0000 305.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Argus Research New Target: $260.0000 304.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $250.0000 270.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $235 New Target: $270 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $270 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $265 Initiates Coverage On

05/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $242 Maintain

Texas Permanent School Fund increased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 207.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired 16,254 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The Texas Permanent School Fund holds 24,070 shares with $2.17M value, up from 7,816 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold ServiceNow, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 0.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Aperio Ltd Llc holds 80,542 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 77,320 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Liability has 3.04 million shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Marvin And Palmer Associates Inc reported 21,045 shares or 4.04% of all its holdings. World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 16 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Lp holds 1.24% or 350,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 4,388 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 16,152 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs reported 8,074 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 10,024 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.81 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It has a 17456 P/E ratio. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity. $85,219 worth of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Strategic Update Regarding Arlington International Racecourse – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rivers Casino Waukegan Proposed by State’s Most Successful Casino Owners – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 3,045 shares to 75,849 valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 6,816 shares and now owns 167,634 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.