Texas Permanent School Fund Increased Its Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Position by $345,840; Stock Price Were Volatile; Trust Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $21.49 Million

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 1,048 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 21,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 20,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Tn owns 1,598 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Co has 8,950 shares. Essex Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Conning Inc accumulated 228,274 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co, a Japan-based fund reported 66,651 shares. Permit Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 85,000 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 203,300 shares. Opus Investment Mgmt invested 0.34% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.66% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd holds 630,111 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mackay Shields Limited Com owns 285,768 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Massachusetts Financial Service Communications Ma stated it has 2.85M shares. Optimum Inv Advsr accumulated 1,293 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Mngmt Grp Limited Liability reported 170,845 shares. Washington Capital has invested 0.64% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 11,300 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Dupont Mgmt holds 15,841 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oak Associate Limited Oh accumulated 1,405 shares. Brown Capital, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,809 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Bell National Bank & Trust holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 2,820 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 18,611 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 21,510 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 2,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 155 shares.

