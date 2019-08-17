Texas Permanent School Fund Increased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Holding by $471,367; Spark Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $2.71 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 4,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 60,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 404,935 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 39.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 159,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 242,600 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 402,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 5.84 million shares traded or 21.57% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. The insider Evans Gerald bought $147,350.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And holds 12,770 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp invested in 0% or 13,118 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs has invested 0.09% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Mason Street has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Godsey & Gibb accumulated 773,788 shares. Lyrical Asset Limited Partnership holds 10.84 million shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 534,737 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wilen has 1.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 75,931 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.22% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Shell Asset Management Communication stated it has 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Woodstock Corporation holds 0.64% or 198,937 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Moreover, Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.49% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 478,300 shares. Utd Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 90,784 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 330,414 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 222,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,625 shares to 182,576 shares, valued at $19.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,032 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).