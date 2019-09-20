Texas Permanent School Fund Holds Position in Fastenal Co (FAST); Proxima Capital Management Upped Its Olin (OLN) Stake by $357,000; Market Value Declined

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.57M shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 54,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 110,371 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 55,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 3.18 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 358,751 shares. Sun Life Financial invested in 0% or 466 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Saturna Cap Corporation stated it has 1.21 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor reported 386,425 shares stake. Motco owns 206 shares. Bellecapital Ltd reported 162,424 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 5,910 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 71,524 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. London Com Of Virginia reported 1.9% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 400 shares stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 87,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 326,093 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 184,102 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,183 shares to 77,136 shares, valued at $22.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 29,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,963 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Menta Cap Limited Liability owns 26,637 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 412 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd holds 240,928 shares. Moore Capital Lp stated it has 0.05% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 846,882 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.82M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.06% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 6.97 million shares. Boston reported 23,284 shares stake. 8.44M are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 31,135 shares. Private Advisor stated it has 10,907 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc stated it has 469,144 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. Another trade for 230 shares valued at $4,077 was made by VERMILLION TERESA M on Friday, August 9. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490 on Wednesday, August 7. Shipp Earl L also bought $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Tuesday, August 6. 2,000 shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S, worth $33,374. Smith Vince J bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Monday, August 12.