Texas Permanent School Fund Holding in Conocophillips (COP) Decreased by $717,222; As M & T Bk (MTB) Shares Declined, Holder Tdam Usa Upped Position

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 8,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 42,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $171.3. About 518,016 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 10,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,691 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73M, down from 231,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $61.21. About 4.53 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $1.94 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.65 million was sold by King Darren J. The insider Todaro Michael J. sold 25 shares worth $4,148.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) by 90,852 shares to 43,297 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 16,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,716 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,088 shares to 38,679 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 14,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.