Texas Permanent School Fund Holding in Aqua America (WTR) Lifted by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose; General American Investors (GAM) Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 25,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 146,416 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, up from 120,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 283,222 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 26,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 685,257 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.32 million, down from 711,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 38,462 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 86 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 2.86 million shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc owns 0.02% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 4,886 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Nuance Investments Limited Liability holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 1.15 million shares. Amer Inc reported 0.07% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Ingalls & Snyder Limited holds 0.05% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 25,076 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 45,335 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 35,730 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 618,910 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 83,169 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 11,395 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Northern Corporation has 2.39M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 22,972 shares to 48,279 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,288 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold GAM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 0.07% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 152,636 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 24 shares. The Illinois-based Css Ltd Liability Corp Il has invested 0.07% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 8,815 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). First Manhattan reported 2,286 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 167,425 shares. Moreover, Saba Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.67% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 126,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc reported 164,786 shares. M&R invested in 353 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 13,098 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company holds 7,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated accumulated 4,041 shares. Fincl Corp owns 945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

