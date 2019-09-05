Texas Permanent School Fund Holding in Applied Matls (AMAT) Has Trimmed by $507,702; Fmc (FMC) Stake Held by New South Capital Management Inc

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 154,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.06M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 747,623 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 13,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 184,698 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, down from 197,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 9.77 million shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price Michael F reported 292,500 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 482,661 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership holds 10,008 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.06% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Point72 Asset Management LP has 186,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta holds 2.64% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 177,500 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Llc has 3,200 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Scopus Asset LP holds 0.45% or 200,000 shares. Natixis stated it has 6,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Company holds 3,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg reported 502,484 shares stake. Fjarde Ap invested in 54,518 shares. Cibc holds 6,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited accumulated 5,929 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars.Com Inc by 38,583 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $50.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 45,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 110,791 shares to 157,658 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 14,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).