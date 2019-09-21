Texas Permanent School Fund Has Upped Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake; Boston Properties (BXP) Position Has Raised by Adelante Capital Management Llc

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 37,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 657,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.79 million, up from 619,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 3.15M shares traded or 338.60% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 32,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 98,180 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47 million, up from 65,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 34.62% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,481 shares to 132,057 shares, valued at $16.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 43,636 shares to 260,074 shares, valued at $131.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 35,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,427 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

