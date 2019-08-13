Texas Permanent School Fund Has Trimmed Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake as Share Value Rose; Lee Danner & Bass Increased J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 3,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 62,822 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11M, down from 65,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $134.84. About 2.75M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 11.78 million shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 29/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Icvc – JPM UK Higher Inc Buys Into Mortgage Advice; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,028 shares to 48,690 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,250 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Lc invested in 3,306 shares. Quadrant Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,283 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 181,163 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.82% or 3.07 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 240,417 shares in its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). L & S Advsrs holds 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 27,261 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh reported 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Int Incorporated Ca has 0.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 60,664 shares. Ally Finance holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 46,000 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 16,543 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com holds 385 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 54,011 are owned by Cwh Capital Mgmt.

