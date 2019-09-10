Texas Permanent School Fund Has Raised Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Parthenon Has Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 373,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02M, down from 381,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 9.45 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 23,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 155,501 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 132,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 573,842 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,944 shares to 60,826 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,598 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

