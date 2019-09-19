Texas Permanent School Fund Has Lowered Its Position in Coty (COTY) by $386,464; International Bus Mach Com (IBM) Holding Held by Argi Investment Services Llc

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 29,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 57,963 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, down from 87,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 2.51M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in International Bus Mach Corp Com (IBM) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 3,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 25,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 22,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in International Bus Mach Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.95. About 2.56M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Study: The Skills Gap is Not a Myth, But Can Be Addressed with Real Solutions – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM extends quantum computing to Germany – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Opens Quantum Computation Center in New York; Brings World’s Largest Fleet of Quantum Computing Systems Online, Unveils New 53-Qubit Quantum System for Broad Use – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Developing New Cloud Services and Technology to Help Keep Data Secured from Future Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Company Ca owns 2,300 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cls Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Llc accumulated 20,124 shares. Meyer Handelman Com has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Com Dc has 0.23% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Asset Grp has 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,591 shares. The Florida-based Noesis Cap Mangement has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Peoples Fincl holds 1.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 16,766 shares. Boston Family Office Llc owns 18,003 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0.12% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,518 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank invested in 35,641 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Peninsula Asset Incorporated reported 1.16% stake. London Of Virginia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 3 7 Year Treasury Bond Etf (IEI) by 144,750 shares to 592,780 shares, valued at $74.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 141,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34M for 32.09 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Coty Inc (COTY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tiffany & Co. Announces Tiffany & Love, the New Fragrances for Him and for Her – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Coty, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coty and Younique to part ways – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. The insider HARF PETER bought $9.98 million. $325,962 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares were bought by Singer Robert S. $476,380 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by Goudet Olivier. On Thursday, September 5 Hughes Fiona bought $2.06M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 210,000 shares.