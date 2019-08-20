Texas Permanent School Fund Has Increased Position in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) as Stock Rose; Clarkston Capital Partners Lowered Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake by $441,730 as Share Price Declined

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 4,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 60,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 87,880 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 2,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 192,825 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.55M, down from 195,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.99. About 293,691 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 16,460 shares to 624,376 shares, valued at $68.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 463,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,448 shares to 219,742 shares, valued at $42.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 88,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).