Texas Permanent School Fund Has Decreased Position in Nike (NKE) as Market Value Declined; As Gogo (GOGO) Shares Rose, Holder S Muoio & Company Upped Its Holding

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 11,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,886 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.62M, down from 256,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.465. About 130,069 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered; 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 04/05/2018 – GOGO – FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $170 MLN AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MLN TO $130 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Gogo Stock Gained 38.1% in January – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AT&T Augments Spectrum Capacity for Extensive 5G Rollouts – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gogo gives back some of earnings gains, seals Airshare deal – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Gogo Stock Fell 26% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Government Won’t Let Huawei Enforce U.S. Patents – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Capital Co owns 1.32 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Frontier Capital Limited Co accumulated 2.33M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 1.28M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stelliam Investment Management LP holds 6.77M shares or 6.29% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 57,305 shares. Northern Corp reported 690,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 101,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 74,485 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 229,366 are held by Bancorp Of Mellon. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 108,811 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 3,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Inc, New York-based fund reported 24,801 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.77 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Things Nike Management Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 06/27: (CAMP) (PRGS) (VTVT) Higher; (SGH) (AAPL) (NKE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $24.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.93% or 249,259 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Company has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Saybrook Nc has 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). One Cap Management Llc owns 3,287 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,015 shares. Kwmg Ltd stated it has 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 0.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 539,509 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Company has 26,998 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Myriad Asset Management Ltd owns 168,000 shares. Patten Group holds 0.44% or 12,074 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru Communication, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,649 shares. Coastline Tru Comm owns 60,943 shares. Pictet Retail Bank And Limited reported 13,084 shares. Architects has 280 shares.