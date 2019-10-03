Texas Permanent School Fund Has Decreased Its Position in Citigroup (C) as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Upped Holding

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 11,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 445,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.23M, down from 457,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 8.84M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 13/03/2018 – Citi Private Bank Bolsters North American Wealth Planning Team; 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 378,250 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.86M, up from 312,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $220.05. About 23.39M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap holds 4.74M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,165 shares. Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 46,041 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 24.35 million shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,130 shares. The Nebraska-based Westchester has invested 5.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Next Fincl Group Inc Incorporated has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blair William & Il reported 2.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 92,349 are held by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Sterling Cap Management has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 206,437 shares. Money Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.63% or 43,760 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 78,827 shares. Missouri-based Acropolis Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd owns 30,657 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa holds 57,462 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 861,285 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $118.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 824,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Prns Ma owns 29,464 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bb&T reported 31,299 shares. Williams Jones Lc, New York-based fund reported 164,393 shares. Jane Street Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Iberiabank holds 0.62% or 79,752 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 107,669 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt stated it has 12,472 shares. Moreover, Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Barometer Mngmt holds 0.09% or 9,700 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parsons Management Ri holds 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 50,461 shares. Savant Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 13,219 shares. Personal Advisors Corporation owns 4,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Lc has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.39 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 54,441 shares to 158,066 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 7,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,562 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).