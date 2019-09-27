Texas Permanent School Fund Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $1.55 Million; Stock Rose; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Raised Stake in Caci Intl (CACI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 44.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 4,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $229.09. About 77,059 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Net $285M-Net $291M; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Committed Financing in Place for the Proposed Transaction and Proposal Is Not Subject to Any Financing Contingency; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 27,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 467,958 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.66 million, down from 495,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 5.94M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 16,841 shares to 93,431 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 29,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 142,454 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 18,631 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited accumulated 147,238 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Edgemoor Invest Advsrs reported 0.06% stake. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fca Corp Tx reported 0.11% stake. Indiana-based Goelzer Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). R G Niederhoffer Cap invested in 10,100 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 80,000 shares. Burns J W And Co Inc New York stated it has 37,945 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Alberta Inv holds 0.18% or 349,300 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.63% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 65,010 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca invested in 6,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions holds 2,589 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 2.66 million shares. Ferguson Wellman holds 0.57% or 83,161 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Ellington Group Inc Inc Ltd Co stated it has 2,300 shares. Fincl Services Corp reported 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 2,813 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 36,798 shares. Clark Cap Grp has 25,003 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Westwood Gp stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Cim Investment Mangement invested 0.1% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). 175,237 were reported by Voya Inv Limited Liability Co. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 1,281 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Nicholas Prtn Lp has 57,051 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 23,400 shares to 2,270 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 225,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,790 shares, and cut its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL).

