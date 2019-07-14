Texas Permanent School Fund Has Decreased Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding; Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (AKP)’s Sentiment Is 0.57

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (AKP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 8 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 14 sold and reduced holdings in Alliance California Municipal Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.75 million shares, up from 2.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Alliance California Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 4.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 7,062 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Texas Permanent School Fund holds 141,838 shares with $22.54M value, down from 148,900 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $128.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.87 million activity.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 6.65% of its portfolio in Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. for 1.01 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 584,013 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc Co has 0.37% invested in the company for 251,962 shares. The Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.28% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 285,533 shares.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The company has market cap of $126.87 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States with a focus on California. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities paying interest that is exempt from regular federal and California state income taxes.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 140,798 shares traded or 241.44% up from the average. Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AKP) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George also sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,314 shares. Capital Mngmt Lc reported 5,677 shares. Rampart Invest Commerce Ltd holds 0.2% or 10,974 shares in its portfolio. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Lc reported 11.48% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 41,399 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 158,592 were accumulated by Shell Asset. Sageworth holds 349 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 88,989 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,310 were accumulated by Hartline Corp. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.18% or 3,150 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability owns 6,990 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc holds 1,408 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 7,341 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund increased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 17,635 shares to 37,176 valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) stake by 20,103 shares and now owns 129,258 shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $183 target.