Texas Permanent School Fund Has Decreased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $6.67 Million as Stock Value Rose; Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Decreased Its Position by $544,741

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.34. About 7.39 million shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 35,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 871,458 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.53 million, down from 906,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.83 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,927 shares to 39,136 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT).

