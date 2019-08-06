Texas Permanent School Fund Has Decreased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; MAISONS DU MONDE SA FRANCE (MDOUF) Shorts Decreased By 1.69%

MAISONS DU MONDE SA FRANCE (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) had a decrease of 1.69% in short interest. MDOUF’s SI was 145,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.69% from 147,500 shares previously. It closed at $20.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 2,950 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Texas Permanent School Fund holds 66,630 shares with $12.79 million value, down from 69,580 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $73.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.67. About 716,382 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 17/04/2018 – Tomorrow on @SquawkCNBC: @WilfredFrost sits down with Goldman Sachs chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein for an exclusive interview; 07/03/2018 – NEMUS Bioscience to Participate in Sachs BioCapital USA Forum at the New York Academy of Sciences; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Hires Two Goldman Sachs Executives for Private Equity; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Raises Natural Gas Price Forecasts on China, Coal; 09/03/2018 – Gary Cohn, a Goldman Sachs alumnus, announced his resignation as Trump’s top economic adviser this week; 30/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Google Women March Ahead With Gender Bias Suits

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.10 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc accumulated 20 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 0.23% or 896,534 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Communications Ltd invested 0.57% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tiemann Invest Limited Co has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Westend Advsr Llc has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 4,230 shares. Logan Cap Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 1.32M shares. Sei Invests Co has 0.12% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 188,495 shares. Sun Life Fincl has 0.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 13,805 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 359,898 are held by Mackenzie Finance. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 1.05M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Olstein Capital Lp stated it has 36,500 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Inv House Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Texas Permanent School Fund increased Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) stake by 20,103 shares to 129,258 valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) stake by 4,667 shares and now owns 65,613 shares. Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Maisons du Monde S.A. designs, produces, and sells furniture and home accessories in Europe. The company has market cap of $892.19 million. The firm offers living room, dining room, bedroom and office, hallway and storage, and kitchen and bathroom furniture; dÃ©cor products, such as tableware, soft furnishings, lighting, wall dÃ©cor and home accessories, small storage units, and stationery and accessories; garden furniture, deckchairs and parasols, and garden accessories; and baby nursery, as well as girl, boy, and teen bedroom products. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through 313 stores in 11 countries in Europe; 11 e-commerce Websites; and 3 catalogues.